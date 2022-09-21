Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT opened at $1.35 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
