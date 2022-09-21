Supreme Finance (HYPE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,505.00

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $13,505.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00859191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

