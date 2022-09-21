Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

