SushiSwap Price Tops $1.04 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $132.71 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005412 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063597 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.