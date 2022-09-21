SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.62. 9,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
SWK Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional Trading of SWK
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SWK by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in SWK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 646,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
