SYL (SYL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $310,298.00

SYL (SYL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One SYL coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SYL has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. SYL has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $310,298.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYL Coin Profile

SYL (CRYPTO:SYL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

