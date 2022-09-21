Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.33. Approximately 46,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 38,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. The company has a market cap of C$145.89 million and a P/E ratio of 56.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
