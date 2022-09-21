Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 5.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 7,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Symbotic Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $8,067,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

