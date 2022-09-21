Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 65,138 shares.

Symphony International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 26.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

