Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 64.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 176,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

