T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

