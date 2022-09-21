T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

