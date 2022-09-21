Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 185,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 106,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

