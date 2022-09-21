TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,834 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 5.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TC Energy worth $105,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 1,317,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,788. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

