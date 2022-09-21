TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.90

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.90 and traded as low as C$61.55. TC Energy shares last traded at C$63.05, with a volume of 10,870,703 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.32.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$63.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3288012 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at C$447,104.54. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $293,683.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

