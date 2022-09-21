Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.82 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $13.95 or 0.00071858 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $9.82 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00126756 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00853856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
