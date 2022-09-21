Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.72. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 484,022 shares trading hands.
TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.15.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
