Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.72. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 484,022 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tellurian by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tellurian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

