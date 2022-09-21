Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
TENX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
About Tenax Therapeutics
