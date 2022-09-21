Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.53

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 295643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Tesco Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

