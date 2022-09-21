The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,525.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

BKGFY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 18,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.