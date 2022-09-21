The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. 701,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

