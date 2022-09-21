The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($53.57) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

DPW stock opened at €33.11 ($33.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.89. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

