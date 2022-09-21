The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $28.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.