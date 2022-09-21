The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.