The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 6.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $115,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
