The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 6.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $115,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.