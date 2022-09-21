The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Trading Down 3.2%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 11,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 5,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

