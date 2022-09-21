Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Down 11.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thor Explorations (THXPF)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.