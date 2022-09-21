Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 556212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tilray by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.