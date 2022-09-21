Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 195,312 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1,110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 369,832 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 244,721 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,824 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BSJN stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

