Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Up 1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 75,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 81,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 647,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.