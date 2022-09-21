TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39). Approximately 7,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.48).

TPXimpact Stock Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm has a market cap of £103.60 million and a PE ratio of 11,500.00.

TPXimpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

