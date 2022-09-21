TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 6.1%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39). Approximately 7,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.48).

TPXimpact Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £103.60 million and a PE ratio of 11,500.00.

TPXimpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. TPXimpact’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

