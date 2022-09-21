Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $38.36 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Travala.com has a market cap of $38.36 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00004012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,649,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

