Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

