Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,337 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 423,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,607,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

