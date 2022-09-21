Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TSE TMQ traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,631. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,604,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.