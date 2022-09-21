Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.82. 1,048,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

