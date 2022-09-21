TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

