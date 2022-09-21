TrueUSD One Day Volume Reaches $138.39 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005416 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $138.39 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005325 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062407 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007231 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011191 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005592 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00063588 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00078306 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,101,353 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
