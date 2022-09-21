Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.39 and last traded at $67.39. Approximately 1,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Trupanion Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $264,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,927,915.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,952. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

