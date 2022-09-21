Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.90. 22,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average is $242.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.