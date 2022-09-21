Tsfg LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 28,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,990. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

