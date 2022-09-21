Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. 13,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

