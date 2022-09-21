Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 28,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.