Tsfg LLC Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,485. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.