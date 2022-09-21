Tsfg LLC Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,485. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
