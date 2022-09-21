Tsfg LLC Sells 184 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,708,567. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.85 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

