Tsfg LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 79,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BWX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

