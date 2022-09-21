Ubex Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $142,285.65 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00072641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

