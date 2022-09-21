Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 142,692 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,692 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

