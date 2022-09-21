Ultra Clear (UCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $28,439.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra Clear

Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

