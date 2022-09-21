Ultra Clear (UCR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $28,439.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About Ultra Clear
Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
